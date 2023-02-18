Hansika Motwani Reacts To Rumours Of Her Mother Giving Her Hormonal Injections As A Child

Actor Hansika Motwani recently addressed rumours about her mother giving her hormonal injections when she was 21. The actor spoke about these rumours during an episode of her reality TV show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The show also details her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, all the while illuminating certain parts of Hansika's life.

During the second episode of her show, Hansika said that the rumours come from her status as a celebrity. She added that she faced the brunt of the rumours when she was 21. The Koi... Mil Gaya then said optimistically that she was able to deal with them at that point in her life, and currently, she feels as though she can deal with the rumours to their full extent.

“This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. This time is nothing. Everyone wrote I have taken injections to grow up. When I was eight, then I became an actress, people said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

Her mother also spoke about the rumours and attributed Hansika's growth to how Punjabi girls supposedly enter puberty between the ages of 12 and 16. She further ridiculed the claim by saying that she must be a multi-millionaire to have access to such expensive materials. Hansika Motwani's mother then criticised those who spread such rumours.

Hansika Motwani's career

Hansika Motwani was a child actor in the initial phases of her career. She is popular for her role in the kids' TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later appeared in Koi... Mil Gaya. Hansika's growth baffled many, as she grew up and debuted in the Tollywood industry.