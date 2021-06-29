Last Updated:

Harish Kalyan's Birthday: Take A Look At Netizens' Wishes & The Star's Pic That's Trending

Harish Kalyan's birthday called for netizens to go berserk as they wished their favourite actor and interacted in a live Spaces session with him!

Harish Kalyan birthday has been trending on Twitter as the Tamil actor turns 31 today. He took to social media to celebrate this occasion with a Twitter Spaces session in which he was joined by a huge number of fans who asked him many questions. Harish Kalyan's latest feat includes him being titled the Most Desirable Man in 2020 in the Tamil Industry and his fans have been going gaga over their favourite star's birthday. Take a look at some of the wishes the actor received:

One user called Kalyan the "most talented young actor."

 A "Common display picture" (CDP) was put out for Harish Kalyan birthday which was shared and reshared by several fans.

The picture features the actor standing in a cool avatar against a city backdrop and a sunset with strings of golden bulbs. An electric guitar is on the asphalt as is a magazine with the actor's face on it. In Harish Kalyan's latest photo, he sports a yellow coat and his signature long-hairdo that exudes swagger. 

Some memorable Harish Kalyan movies

The actor shot to fame after his stint in a popular reality show and made his debut in the entertainment industry with Sidhu Samaveli in 2010 with Amala Paul. His debut film was quite controversial as he portrayed a character whose wife had an affair with her father-in-law. It was because of this that the film was not met with appreciation. Over the years, he has also acted in a few Telugu films along with several Tamil ones. 11 years later, the best Harish Kalyan movies include Pooriyalan, Ambu and Pyar Prema Kaadhal

The actor will next be seen in Oh Mana Penne which is a Tamil remake of Pelli Choopulu. He will be seen in the film with Priya Shankar and the new stills of his films are very romantic. The movie is all set to be a proper romantic comedy and the chemistry between the two actors looks organic and palpable. The cast and crew have completed the shoot of the film entirely and are reportedly very happy with the way it has come out. The release of Oh Mana Penne might be on the cards very soon!

