Harish Kalyan's Birthday: Take A Look At Netizens' Wishes & The Star's Pic That's Trending

Harish Kalyan birthday has been trending on Twitter as the Tamil actor turns 31 today. He took to social media to celebrate this occasion with a Twitter Spaces session in which he was joined by a huge number of fans who asked him many questions. Harish Kalyan's latest feat includes him being titled the Most Desirable Man in 2020 in the Tamil Industry and his fans have been going gaga over their favourite star's birthday. Take a look at some of the wishes the actor received:

Thankyou so much for this wonderful Space session @SonofDhavamani bro 💐 Thankyou for mentioning my Name too while Harish Kalyan chose my question 🙏🌹

Much love to @iamharishkalyan @KaarthikkSundar @priya_Bshankar

Happy Birthday my Prince HK🎂 #HBDHarishKalyan 🥳💐 https://t.co/PtwhJtNsBz — Krithika Sivakumar (@KrithikaaSiva) June 28, 2021

One user called Kalyan the "most talented young actor."

Happy birthday to most talented young Tamil actor Harish Kalyan...You are the most charming actor of Tamil cinema and inspiration for the upcoming young actotrs...Keep entertaining us with ur acting...@iamharishkalyan — 𝙰𝚓𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚂𝚞𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚑 (@SubshMurugaiah) June 29, 2021

Happy birthday harish kalyan😘😘......very very big fan of u ....keep safe☺...stay loyal — Chennaboina Sirisha (@ChennaboinaSir1) June 29, 2021

A "Common display picture" (CDP) was put out for Harish Kalyan birthday which was shared and reshared by several fans.

Yeaah Few more hours to go for Our own @iamharishkalyan Birthday#HBDHarishKalyan ❤



All Set For a Massive Bday Love for our Hero



We thank everyone who shared & spread the countdown posters all around social media these past 10 days and for being so supportive throughout pic.twitter.com/IjUXFpo3Tz — Team Harish Kalyan ™ (@HarishKalyanTM) June 28, 2021

The picture features the actor standing in a cool avatar against a city backdrop and a sunset with strings of golden bulbs. An electric guitar is on the asphalt as is a magazine with the actor's face on it. In Harish Kalyan's latest photo, he sports a yellow coat and his signature long-hairdo that exudes swagger.

Some memorable Harish Kalyan movies

The actor shot to fame after his stint in a popular reality show and made his debut in the entertainment industry with Sidhu Samaveli in 2010 with Amala Paul. His debut film was quite controversial as he portrayed a character whose wife had an affair with her father-in-law. It was because of this that the film was not met with appreciation. Over the years, he has also acted in a few Telugu films along with several Tamil ones. 11 years later, the best Harish Kalyan movies include Pooriyalan, Ambu and Pyar Prema Kaadhal.

The actor will next be seen in Oh Mana Penne which is a Tamil remake of Pelli Choopulu. He will be seen in the film with Priya Shankar and the new stills of his films are very romantic. The movie is all set to be a proper romantic comedy and the chemistry between the two actors looks organic and palpable. The cast and crew have completed the shoot of the film entirely and are reportedly very happy with the way it has come out. The release of Oh Mana Penne might be on the cards very soon!

