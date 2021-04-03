Harshvardhan Rane Shows Glimpse Of 'rash Driving' At Home; See Photo

Harshvardhan Rane, one of the prominent actors from Telugu and Hindi films, has his own interesting sense of humour that he recently showcased in his latest photos on social media. In the photo, he depicted a look of rash driving and even stated how he only did that at home.

Harshvardhan Rane’s rash driving at home

Image Source- Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo in his Instagram stories a couple of hours ago. In the photo, he showcased a router kept on a furry carpet having three sticks depicting the clutch, brake and accelerator. Through this photo, the actor showed how wifi was the new trend and how he was rash driving through it. He also added how he did that only at home.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently shared a behind-the-scenes look of himself from one of his upcoming mystery thriller movies, Haseen Dillruba. In the photo, he can be seen standing on the beach bare-chested with a yellow coloured helmet on. He can also be seen wearing a scuba diving costume opened to his waist. The photo also showcased the actor’s sleek body with sunshine pouring all over him. As the actor enjoys over 1 million followers on Instagram, many of his fans were thrilled to see his ravishing look. Many of the fans took to Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram and dropped in loads of fire emojis while many others added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to show how lovable he looked in his photos.

Harshvardhan Rane’s latest projects

One of Harshvardhan Rane’s latest movies includes Haseen Dillruba which is being directed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Eros International. Written by Kanika Dhillon, Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in a significant supporting role opposite Hansika Motwani while Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be essaying the lead roles. The filming of the movie began in 2020 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was later resumed in October. The movie has been scheduled to release on Netflix. Other movies in which the actor will be appearing include a Telugu film, Brundavanamadi Andaridi and a Hindi film, Kun Faya Kun.

