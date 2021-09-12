Here’s How Suriya And Jyotika Wished Each Other & Celebrated '15 Years Of Togetherness'

One of South Indian film industry's fan-favourite couples Suriya and Jyotika recently completed a milestone in their relationship as they celebrated 15 years of togetherness. On the special occasion, they both took to social media to extend their wishes to each other. The duo tied the knot in 2006 and have starred in several films together. Some of them include Poovellam Kettuppar, Kaakha Kaakha, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, Maayavi, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and more.

Suriya And Jyotika celebrate 15 years of togetherness

Jyotika took to her Instagram account on the occasion of her 15th anniversary and posted a lovely picture of himself with her beau. She called them 15 years of ‘happiness’ in the caption of her post. She wrote, “Thank you all for all the love and blessings.”

See Jyotika’s anniversary post here

Suriya on the other hand uploaded a story on the social media platform of himself and Jyotika. Calling her ‘Jo’, he referred to her as his ‘blessing’. He wrote, “Thank you dear all for all the love and respect.” The couple has two children, Diya and Dev.

Suriya was last seen in Netflix’s Tamil anthology series, Navarasa. The show boats of a stellar ensemble cast including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, among several others. The series consists of nine episodes. Suriya took on the role of an up-and-coming musician in the series and starred opposite Prayaga Martin, who played the role of a singer. Suriya also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Soorarai Pottru. The drama film starred Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu and others.

Jyotika was last seen in the 2020 legal drama, Ponmagal Vandhal. The film also saw K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiyagarajan, Pratap K. Pothan and Pandiarajan take on lead roles. The actor has also taken on roles in hit films like Sillunu Oru Kadhal, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, and Pachchakili Muthucharam, Seetha Kalyanam, etc. She got her hands on a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her work in Mozhi. She also won Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards South for her 2000 romantic comedy film, Kushi.

