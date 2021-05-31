'Hero The Action Man 2' Cast: A Look At The Actors In The Hindi Dubbed Version Of 'Rogue'

Hero the Action Man 2 is a 2020 Hindi dubbed version of the 2017 Telugu/Kannada bilingual movie Rogue, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie was produced by C. R. Manohar and C. R. Gopi under the banner of Tanvi Films. Read further to have a look at the list of actors that were a part of this film.

A look at Hero the Action Man 2 cast

Ishan

The movie marked Ishan’s debut in the film industry and featured him in the lead role of Sanju. The actor went on to win the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut at the 7th SIIMA Awards. In a tweet on October 5, 2015, Puri Jagannadh announced that he was going to introduce a new face in his upcoming movie, and it turned out to be Ishan, who is also the cousin of producer CR Manohar.

Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra played the role of Anjali number 2 in the movie and also made her Kannada debut with it. Chopra won the Special Jury Award for Best Actress at 16th Santosham Film Awards for her performance in this movie. The actor has been a part of the film industry since 2014 after she made her debut in the Telugu movie Prema Geema Jantha Nai as Kaveri.

She played the role of Maya in the 2015 movie Zid, which also featured Shraddha Das and Karanvir Sharma. The actor bagged the Lions Gold Awards for Best Female Debut in 2015, for Zid. The actor then appeared in the 2016 movie Jakkanna followed by Thikka in 2016, which saw her playing the role of Vinisha and the latter got her the Special Jury Award for Best Actress at the 15th Santosham Film Awards.

Angela Krislinzki

Angela played the role of Anjali number 1 in the movie and made her Telugu debut, just like her co-stars. The actor has been a part of several reality shows which include Beauty and the Geek, Splitsvilla, The Chosen One as well as India's Next Superstars. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie 1921 directed by Vikram Bhatt and portrayed the negative role of Meher Wadia. She was also seen in the 2020 movie Malang, sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

