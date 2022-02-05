'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal Starrer Gets New Theatrical Release Date

With the rapid rise in COVID cases, accelerated by the Omicron variant, many film releases were postponed. However, with a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, many filmmakers are announcing new release dates for their films.

On Saturday, makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, Hey Sinamika, announced a new theatrical release date of the movie. Dulquer Salmaan also took to his verified Instagram handle and made an official announcement that the film will be hitting the silver screens on 3 March 2022.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Salmaan dropped a new poster of the film where he can be seen enjoying a cup of tea with Kajal Aggarwal. In another picture, the two actors can be seen happily posing.

As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Choreographer and now director @brinda_gopal's debut film #HeySinamika coming to cinemas from March 3rd. Gear up for a quirky rom-com ft @kajalaggarwalofficial @aditiraohydari and myself. Music - @govindvasantha & Story - @madhankarky #HeySinamikaFromMarch3 #DQ33. (sic)"

More on Hey Sinamika

For the unversed, the Brindha Gopal directorial Hey Sinamika also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role and was initially slated to release on 25 February 2022. Salmaan had earlier showcased his romantic side in the film's soul-stirring track, Thozhi, alongside Kajal.

The video captures fond moments of the duo as they venture out in the rains, sip drinks together among other things, looking head over heels in love. The song has been voiced by Pradeep Kumar, while Madan Karky has penned the lyrics. The Malayalam actor also turned into a rapper for his first Tamil song, Achamillai. The actor not only rapped but also impressed his fans with his dance steps in the music video.

(Image: @dqsalmaan/Instagram)