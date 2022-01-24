'Hridayam' Box Office Collections: Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Sees Tremendous Opening

South Indian film Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal as the lead opened to great numbers on the box office. The film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan had a grand theatrical release on January 21. The coming-of-age musical drama has been receiving exceptional reviews from both audiences and critics. Hridayam, which went on floors in 2019, has been released in theatres after multiple delays that were caused by the pandemic.

The film that had a tremendous opening raked in approximately Rs. 2.72 Crore at the box office, on its first day. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial made a net collection of Rs. 2.20 Crore, with a share of Rs. 1.27 Crore. Going by the numbers, the film indeed had an impressive start at the box office figure while considering the fact that it was released when the world is grappling with the pandemic.

Hridayam box office collection

After the first day, the film has witnessed an increase in the show count on Day 2, thanks to the rave reviews, word of mouth publicity, and excellent marketing. On its release day, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has had a total number of 1641 shows across Kerala. But on day 2, the show count was increased to 1682. Hridayam, which features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads, is totally leading in all its releasing centers across the world.

Day 2 witnessed an increase in the film’s business as it minted Rs Rs. 3.07 Crore on its second day at the Kerala box office alone. According to various media reports, Hridayam has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 5.79 Crore within the first 2 days of its release. The project has also made a total share of Rs. 2.7 Crore in the first two days. Hridayam has now emerged as the biggest box office opener in the career of its leading man Pranav Mohanlal, so far. The latest release is being screened in Kerala with only 50 percent theatre occupancy.

Meanwhile, the film is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas and co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas under the Big Bang Entertainments. The romantic-drama film revolves around a young college romance and both the actors are appearing to be fresh and promising in their roles. In the film, Pranav Mohanlal will be sharing screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Other than Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian will also be seen playing pivotal roles.