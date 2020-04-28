Actor Puneeth Rajkumar 'can See Humanity Across The World Come Forward And Fight Covid'

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar pointed out at humanity coming together to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and said that it was every citizen's responsibility to help each other in these testing times. Joining Republic TV Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Tuesday, the Sandalwood star revealed that the entire film industry had come forward to help the daily wage workers adversely affected by the pandemic and that actors play a crucial role in spreading awareness about the virus and how to defeat it. Talking about the hit taken by the Sandalwood industry due to the virus, Puneeth Rajkumar said that he was hoping that the work starts soon and that it was highly uncertain when the industry would be fully functional again.

Puneeth Rajkumar sees the world united in battle against COVID

