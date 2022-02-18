In Bengaluru, 12 Km Stretch Of Road To Be Named After Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced to name a 12-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nayandahalli Junction and Vega City Mall Junction on Bannerghatta Road after late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. This comes as a tribute to the late actor whose sudden demise due to a heart attack left fans and family in shock last year. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the road will be named Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Road.

Sri Puneeth Rajkumar road announced as a tribute to the late actor

According to Deccan Herald, the BBMP had sought objections in the matter in the month of December last year. The report suggests that the public had 30 days to file objections. In those 30 days, eight Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) with over 700 members 'submitted a signed approval for the proposal'. The civic administrator has accepted the proposal and now it just needs approval from the state government.

Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

Kannada actor and producer Puneeth Rajkumar experienced cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. His sudden demise shook the entire industry and left his fans mourning. They will get to see him one last time on the screens in the upcoming film James. Recently, Allu Arjun had visited Rajkumar's family in Bengaluru and paid tribute to the late superstar. As he met his brother Shiva Rajkumar and his wife, he also showered flowers on a portrait of the late actor.

My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans . pic.twitter.com/6qRzv4NyX4 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 3, 2022

More about Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James

James is set for a theatrical release on 17 March 2022 along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. This movie will be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29, 2021. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the film has been bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the actor's last three releases on their platform. His films - Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut and Family Pack will be made available to be viewed by the audiences globally. The streamer has also made his other five films - Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa, free on the platform.

Image: Facebook/@puneethrajkumar