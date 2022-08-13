Independence Day: Rajinikanth Pens Heartfelt Note, Rallies Fans To Proudly Hoist Tiranga

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, as the nation gears up to celebrate, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is in full swing. Speaking about the campaign, Superstar Rajinikanth sent a special message to his fans. He shared a video of himself and also penned down a note on the importance of the day. He also took to Twitter to share a video message.

Rajinikanth lauds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Penning down the appreciation note for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the actor encouraged his fans to hoist the National Flag with pride. Talking about the sacrifices of the martyrs and great leaders, the actor took to Twitter to encourage his fans to display the flag with pride. In the video, the actor said that the Indian Flag should be passed to the young generation to be displayed outside homes, offices, and workplaces.

Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honor and salute them with gratitude... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind".

Talking about the campaign, according to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read. Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

