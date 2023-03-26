Innocent, Veteran Malayalam Actor, Dies Aged 75; Tributes Pour In

Popular Malayalam film actor, Innocent died on Sunday. He was also a former Lok Sabha MP. Innocent was 75 years old. The veteran actor-comedian was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Earlier this month, Innocent was hospitalised after having breathing issues. On Sunday, the actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

According to PTI, Innocent, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm. "He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release. He was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital and was on ECMO support.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of cardiopulmonary support where the patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside the body using a machine. The actor-turned-politician has reportedly not been well for some time.

Tributes pour in for Innocent

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran among others took to Twitter to express grief over the actor's death. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent."

End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! 🙏💔#Innocent pic.twitter.com/NkPGlnSnxB — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 26, 2023

Innocent made his silver screen debut in 1972 with Nrithasala. In a career spanning five decades, he featured in over 500 films.

