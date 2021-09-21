Inside Dhanush And Aishwarya's Extravagant Abode In Chennai; See Photos

Actor Dhanush tied the knot with superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya in a splendid ceremony on November 18, 2004. Now, the power couple has nestled into a beautiful abode in Chennai with their sons Linga Raja and Yatra Raja, which includes an exquisite living room, luscious terrace garden among other things, beautifully decorated in earthy and natural tones. The house is dressed in minimalistic interiors, including light shaded furniture, walls and flooring.

The duo constantly gives the audiences a peek into their luxurious home through their social media handles, where one can see Aishwarya cosying up with her sons near the fireplace and library as well as sweating it out in the gym, while Dhanush can often be seen seated in the wooden-floored terrace, in the arms of lush green plants.

Inside Dhanush and Aishwarya's beautiful abode

Spacious Terrace and Verandah

The family loves to spend their evenings in the midst of the green, airy open spaces in their house. Aishwarya puts the spaces to use for her meditating sessions, while Dhanush looks at the beautiful sunsets. The house also consists of a swimming pool as a respite from the hot summer days. The terrace also sits as the perfect spot for the foursome to spend quality time with their dogs.

Balcony

Talking about open space, the house also contains a huge balcony with a scenic view of the surroundings. Aishwarya can be spotted embarking on her morning yoga session. With wooden flooring, potted plants and white comfortable chairs, it makes for the perfect place to sip on one's morning or evening beverages.

Living room

Marking the entry into the superstar's lavish property, the multipurpose living room features a cosy sitting area dressed with brown-toned couches with similar cushions. Opening into the balcony, Aishwarya also utilises the space to practice planks, among other exercises and soaking the morning sun. The marble flooring reflects the light, illuminating the entire house.

Gym

For all fitness enthusiasts, Aishwarya and Dhunsh's spacious equipment abode is the place to be. The private gym comprises all essential workout gears, to attain that chiselled physique. The star couple surely loves their fitness regime, and this place provides the perfect spot to work out. A large window makes sure to give a perfect view and transmission of light. Aishwarya can be seen chilling with her adorable baby huskies in this perfect click.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHANUSH/ @AISHWARYAA R DHANUSH)