Is Aishwarya Lekshmi Dating Arjun Das? Here's What The Actor Said

Aishwarya Lekshmi sparked dating rumours after posting a mushy picture with actor Arjun Das on her Instagram Thursday. A few hours later, the actress took to Instagram to clear the air about her relationship with the 'Kaithi' actor. The 32-year-old said she did not expect the post to blow up and that nothing is brewing between her and Arjun.

Aishwarya on her Instagram Story wrote, “Hey guys about my last post. Didn’t expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet, click a picture and I posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is all yours.”

More about Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi made her acting debut with Karthik Subbaraj’s 2021 Tamil film ‘Jagame Thandhiram’. Since then, she has starred in movies like 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', 'Gatta Kusthi', 'Ammu', 'Gargi', and 'Archana 31 Not Out'. The actress also ventured into production as she bankrolled Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Gargi'.

Last year, Aishwarya starred in Charukesh Sekar's 'Ammu', a tense thriller about a domestic abuse victim standing up for herself. The film which is modelled after movies like 'Thappad' and '47 Naatkal', is a very well-known story of domestic violence faced by a woman, which takes a fascinating detour to provide a novel conclusion.

The actress will be next seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’

On the other hand, Arjun Das will soon be making his Hindi debut with the remake of the hit Malayalam film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. He is also working on an Anwar Rasheed's Malayalam film.