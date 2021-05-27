'Jagame Thandhiram': Actor James Cosmo Shares 'amazing' Experience Of Shooting In India

South Indian actor Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram is all set for a grand release on June 18 on Netflix. Just ahead of its release, Hollywood star James Cosmo, who plays the antagonist, took to Twitter and shared his experience of shooting for the film in India. The actor also confessed that he had the ‘best time filming’ for the forthcoming movie in the ‘amazing country.’

James Cosmo shares experience of shooting in India

James Cosmo had acted in many acclaimed projects including Braveheart, Troy and Game of Thrones, among others. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj who found the perfect villain for Jagame Thandhiram in James Cosmo. While sharing his experience of shooting in India, James wrote, "I had the best time filming in India - what an amazing country! You guys are incredible! So excited! #JagameThandhiram (sic)."

I had the best time filming in India - what an amazing country! You guys are incredible! So excited!#JagameThandhiram — James Cosmo MBE (@MrJamesCosmo) May 26, 2021

Before finalising James Cosmo, director Karthik Subbaraj had the names of two other prominent Hollywood stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the negative role. However, his efforts were gone in vain as it was a tedious process to sign foreign actors. The film is an action thriller with gangster elements. The story of the film is set up in New York. Produced by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios, Jagame Thandhiram also features Sanchana Natrajan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, and Vadivukkarasi. The film was scheduled to release theatrically last year. But owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed for this year.

The teaser for the movie was released in February 2021. The movie's cast consists of Dhanush as Suruli, a comic gangster, Scottish actor James Cosmo in the antagonist role, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in a prominent role. Jagame Thandhiram marks James Cosmo's debut in the Indian film industry. The movie was earlier going to be titled Suruli, referring to Dhanush's character in the film but it was later changed. According to Netflix, the plot of Jagame Thandhiram is as follows, "When a clever carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow."

