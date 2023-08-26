Jailer Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Film Inches Closer To Rs 600 Crore Mark

Jailer starring Rajinikanth released in theatres on August 10. The movie has been living up to the expectations at the box office and has become the third Tamil-language film to enter the Rs 500-crore club after PS1 and 2.0. Now, the movie is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Jailer marked Rajinikanth's comeback to theatres two years after Annaatthe.

The film grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release.

Will Rajinikanth's movie breach Rs 600 crore mark?

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has been racing towards the Rs 600 crore club. Within two weeks, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Its current total stands at Rs 588.68 crore.

(Rajinikanth's film Jailer slows down ahead of reaching Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/X)

Jailer has been performing well even at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 298.80 crore nett at the domestic box office in 16 days. However, the business of the movie has slowed down significantly. On the other hand, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has earned Rs 207.44 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office alone to date.

Jailer v/s OMG 2 v/s Gadar 2

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which was released a day before OMG 2 and Gadar 2, earned Rs 298.80 crore at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol has collected Rs 426.20 crore in just 15 days of its release. OMG 2 also maintained a steady pace and earned more than Rs 120 crore despite being given an A certificate by CBFC.