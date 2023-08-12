Jailer Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Movie Feels The Heat Of Gadar Vs OMG Clash

Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer was released on August 10 after much anticipation from fans. Jailer marks a collaboration between Thalaivar and director Nelson Dilipkumar. After the film managed to mint a hefty sum on its opening day at the box office, here’s how the film has performed on August 11, its second day.

3 things you need to know:

Rajinikanth is seen in an action-packed avatar in Jailer.

The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal in important roles.

The movie registered huge advance sales in the US.

Jailer continues its upward trend

Jailer previously grossed Rs 48.35 crore on its very first day at the box office, according to a report from Sacnilk. While the second-day earnings of Jailer are not remotely as strong, they show great promise considering that the film is currently fighting against films like OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Bhola Shankar.

According to the outlet, Jailer has brought in Rs 27 crore on its second day in India. As per a tweet from trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film brought in Rs 20.25 crore from its home state of Tamil Nadu. The film grossed Rs 29.46 crore on its first day, and on its second-day collection stands at Rs 49.71 crore. However, Jailer has a long way to go, as it has a budget of Rs 200 crore to make up for.

Jailer’s records at the TN box office

Jailer emerged as the biggest Kollywood opener of this year by scoring Rs 29.46 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1. Jailer has left behind the likes of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu (Rs 24.59 crore), Aishwarya Rai-Chiyaan Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Rs 21.37 crore), Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (Rs 24.59 crore), Dhanush starrer Vaathi (Rs 5.80 crore), and Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Maamannan (Rs 7.12 crore).