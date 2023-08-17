Last Updated:

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 450 Cr Mark

Jailer crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its seventh day, making it only the 3rd Tamil film to reach this benchmark.

Digital Desk
Jailer

Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role (Image: x)


Rajinikanth's latest offering, Jailer, has scaled remarkable heights since its release on August 10. The movie has secured its place as an all-time blockbuster, captivating audiences across various markets such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and the US. Nelson's directorial swiftly  become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, outperforming PS 2. Here is the latest update about its box office run. 

3 things you need to know

  • Jailer opened in theatres on August 10.
  • Jailer has already emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film in the US. 
  •  Rajinikanth, meanwhile,  is on a vacation in the Himalayas. 

Jailer's reigns supreme at Indian box office 

Jailer collected an impressive Rs 48.35 crore (nett) on its oipening day in India. It remained strong despite a slight decline in collections. On Wednesday(August 16), the movie raked in an estimated Rs 15 crore. Over the course of seven days, the Rajinikanth-starrer has collected Rs 225.15 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

Jailer continues to rule global box office

The film's global box office journey was nothing short of astounding. Within just seven days, Jailer crossed the Rs 450 crore mark, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Mani Ratnam's PS 2

(According to Manobala, Jailer emerged as the Indpendence week winner | Image: Manbola/X)

 This makes Jailer the third Tamil film to achieve this feat after  2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan. Intertestingly, 2.0 too is a Rajinikanth film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently in the Himalayas. He recently visited the Mahavatar Babaji Cave in Uttarakhand. Several photos from his visit are doing the rounds on social media. The actor trekked through the jungle for two hours to get there. On the work front, he will soon be seen in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is billed as a sports drama. 

