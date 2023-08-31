Jailer Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Surpasses Vikram In Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has been running successfully in theatres and in the 21 days since its release, the movie has earned over ₹300 crore nett in India. Globally too, the film has been doing phenomenally well, amassing ₹600 crore and counting. Reportedly, the film is days away from breaching the ₹350 crore mark at the domestic box office. Maximum collection have come in from Tamil Nadu alone.

2 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer is directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

The action entertainer marks Rajinikanth's comeback to the theatres after a two-year hiatus.

Rajinikanth's breaks another record in Tamil Nadu

On its 21st day at the box office, Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹2.75 crore in India, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk. Currently, its total collection stands at ₹325.35 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, the movie continues to remain steady in Tamil Nadu and has surpassed the collections of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram in the state. Jailer has collected ₹224.60 in Tamil Nadu while Vikram's total lifetime collection in the state stood at ₹212.9 crore as per Sacnilk. It is to be noted that Vikram reached its collection in 85-90 days, while Jailer has crossed the figures in just three weeks.

With PS1 on the top, Jailer, Vikram, Baahubali 2 and Viswasan are the highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu.

(Jailer crosses the lifetime collection of Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in India | Image: Ramesh Bala/X)

On Wednesday, Jailer maintained an overall occupancy rate of 21.54% in theaters in Tamil Nadu. The morning shows witnessed 16.22% occupancy, which climbed to 20.67% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 25.81% occupancy and the night screenings showed a downward trend with an occupancy of 23.46%, according to Sacnilk.

Jailer to release on OTT?

Meanwhile, a high-definition print of Rajinikanth's Jailer has reportedly been leaked online on several piracy sites. This has led to speculations that the movie will get an early OTT release. According to 123Telugu, the Rajinikanth starrer may premiere on Sun NXT on September 7. However, an official announcement by the makers is awaited.