Jailer Team Wishes Director Nelson Dilipkumar A Happy Birthday With Unseen BTS Photos

Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, Jailer, recently announced the film's shoot wrap. The film features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. On the director's birthday today, the film team shared some interesting behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot.

3 things you need to know

The post-production of Jailer is underway as per reports

The film is set to release in theatres in August this year.

Jailer marks superstar Rajinikanth's 169th film.

Makers share BTS photos from Jailer set

To celebrate director Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday today (June 21), the team of Jailer took to their Twitter handle to wish the filmmaker. They shared a couple of photos from the film shoot. The caption read, "Happy Birthday @Nelsondilpkumar", followed by emoticons signifying fanfare and jubiliations.

The first of these behind-the-scene pictures features Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Rajinikanth inside a flight. Presumably, they are flying to, or away from, a shoot location. In the photo, the actor and the director can be seen sharing a hearty chuckle.

(Director Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Rajinikanth get conversational on their flight together. Image: @Jailer_Movie/Twitter)

The next picture seems to be from an outdoor shoot location for the film. The film crew seems to be shooting in a grassy field or forest of some kind, surrounded by golden-yellow vegetation. In the photo, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is seen holding a huge gun and aiming it towards the camera.

(The crew of Jailer at an outdoor shoot. Image: @Jailer_Movie/Twitter)

The director is surrounded by the film crew, some of whom are sitting beneath an umbrella, presumably to escape the sun. Everyone seems super focused and involved with the ongoings at the location.

Rajinikanth sports unseen avatar in Jailer

The much awaited Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is set for an August 10 release, according to the film's team. Jailer has been in the news for a while now, ever since its announcement. Reports say that the film will see Rajinikanth in a very new kind of role, one that is not usually associated with the megastar. Production house Sun Pictures will be teaming up with the popular banner Ayngaran International, for the overseas distribution and release of this much-hyped Rajinikanth film.