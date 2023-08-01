Jailer: TN Film Exhibitors Association Demands Rajinikanth Film Be Played In All Theatres

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It is slated to open in theatres on August 10. Amid the wait for the film, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association conveyed a message to all the theatres

TN Film Exhibitors Association issues notice to all theatre owners

The TN Film Exhibitors Association has released a statement and circulated it amongst all the theatre owners in the state. In the note, the association has urged the theatres to release the movie in all cinema halls on August 10. A copy of the note issued by the association, which has been signed by the general secretary R Paneerselvam, has even surfaced online.

(TN Film Exhibitors Association issues a statement on Rajinikanth's film Jailer. | Image: @AllariRamuduNTR/Twitter)

In the message, the association even appealed to Rajinikanth to take the necessary steps to ensure that his film is released in all the theatres of Tamil Nadu. This notice by TN Film Exhibitors Association incidates that the Sivaji actor's film is going to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Controversies surrounding Jailer

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer was surrounded by controversy after Malayalam filmmaker Sakkir Madathil claimed that his team registered the title 'Jailer' first with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. even before Sun Pictures announced its film. The banner soon moved to the Madras High Court. As per reports, a hearing on the case will take place on August 2.