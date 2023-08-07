Jailer Vs Bhola Shankar Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Dominates Chiranjeevi Film

A riveting showdown is about to unfold at the box office as two cinema legends, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, prepare to clash with their highly-anticipated films. Jailer and Bhola Shankar are releasing just a day apart. As the release date draws nearer, fans are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the verdict of this fierce box office duel. As the films compete head-to-head, the box office battleground is set for a thrilling clash that will ultimately determine their respective success stories.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10.

Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar will be released on August 11.

Tamanaah Bhatia stars in both films.

Jailer dominates in advance ticket sales in India

The battle between Jailer and Bhola Shankar has already ignited excitement, with advance sales being a key indicator of their impending success. Currently, Jailer is leading the charge with impressive advance sales figures that have exceeded the Rs. 3.75 crore mark for Day 1 at India box office.

(Jailer and Bhola Shankar have been making waves ever since the films were announced | Image: X)

In contrast, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar has begun on a slightly slower journey, with pre-sales currently hovering at Rs.39.08 lakh. The film's early pace indicates the need for a surge in momentum to ensure robust premieres and sustained performance in the following days.

Who is dominating at USA box office?

With its soaring advance sales numbers, Jailer is making waves in the entertainment industry. The film's grip on the box office competition is particularly evident in its impressive pre-sales of $509K (approximately Rs. 4.21 crore) at the USA box office. Rajinikanth's star power and the film's intriguing premise are undoubtedly major drivers of this strong showing. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar has started at a slower pace, with pre-sales in the US currently standing at $109K (Rs 89 lakh).