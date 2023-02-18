James Cameron Praises Ram Charan For RRR, Chiranjeevi Says It Is ‘no Less Than Oscar'

Daddy Chiranjeevi is all praises for his son Ram Charan as the latter's performance in RRR was lauded by ace filmmaker James Cameron. Yes, veteran South actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of Cameron where he was seen seen talking about Ram Charan's work in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

Captioning the video, Chiranjeevi said, "Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan. As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours."

Take a look at the tweet here:

James Cameron's meeting with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli

RRR's director SS Rajamouli recently met Cameron at the Critics’ Choice Awards where the former's film won the Best Foreign Language Film award. The duo exchanged a few words and praised eachother's body of work.

RRR's nomination and win at the Golden Globe Awards

Apart from winning big at the Critics’ Choice Awards, RRR bagged the Golden Globe Award in the category of the Best Original Score for it's song Naatu Naatu. Everyone from the film's cast and crew including Ram Charan took to their social media to share the big news with fans.

RRR is based on a fictional story of two fighters who struggle in the British Era. The film also starred Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in key roles. It was released on March 24, 2022