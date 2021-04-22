Jisshu Sengupta Plays A Single Father Through Surrogacy In Bengali Film 'Baba Baby O'

Actor Jisshu Sengupta who is known for his performance in the films Shakuntala Devi, Criminal Justice, Durgamati, amongst others is all set to portray a single father in his upcoming Bengali project Baba Baby O, which will release under the banner Windows Productions. The film Baba Baby O was announced in December last year along with an interesting poster featuring Jisshu Sengupta and two babies, piquing the interests of the audience about the story.

Jisshu Sengupta to play a single father in 'Baba Baby O'

Baba Baby O directed by Aritra Mukherjee revolves around a single father who has twins through surrogacy. The romantic comedy depicts the struggles of Jisshu Sengupta's character who decides to raise his kids single-handedly. The film industry has witnessed several celebrities opting for single parenthood via surrogacy, bringing to screen the sensitive subject with a light-hearted approach. The film highlights the prevailing contemporary subject of non-traditional families in the society.

Drafted and shot amidst the pandemic, screenplay writer Zinia Sen wrote the film in the lockdown last year and the shoot began on 21st March 2021 in Kolkata and was wrapped up by 9th April 2021, catering to all safety protocols pertaining to COVID. Talking about the movie, Jisshu Sengupta shared, "The story of this movie is very unique and I have never done a character like this before. Working with the kids was the best experience for me because they have given us immense happiness and positivity. As I am doing a Bengali film almost after a year, overall it is a great experience for me. Hope people will like our hard work on the silver screen".

Co-producer Nandita Roy shared, "Baba Baby O is the first project amongst the two film deal with Jisshu Sengupta and we are extremely delighted to work with him again after Posto. The film encircles a very special subject and when Zinia narrated the story we unanimously opted for Jisshu as the apt choice for the character." Baba Baby O celebrates Jisshu Sengupta's return to Bengali cinema after almost a year and his reunion with director Arirta Mukherjee.

