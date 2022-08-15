Jr NTR Becomes First Indian Actor To Make It To Oscars Best Actor Category Prediction List

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has been on the receiving end of appreciation and love ever since it has released. After the film won the second position at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022 besides much applause from the international audiences, the magnum opus has gathered some serious Oscars potential.

In a recently released Oscars 2023 prediction list by Variety.com, the best actor list for the Oscars includes N.T. Rama Rao Jr. for RRR in the unranked category. Besides Jr. NTR, SS Rajamouli also contends as the best director in the unranked category, and also his film RRR' in the best picture in the same category.

Jr NTR's name in the Oscars Best Actor predictions list

The film was also nominated in three categories in the Saturn Film Awards. The movie received nominations for Best Action/Adventure Film, Best Direction & Best International Film categories. According to the website, in the category of Best Action/ Adventure Film, RRR is competing with some of the top International releases this year including Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious 9 aka F9, Tom Cruise’s global blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, James Bond film No Time To Die, Death on the Nile and many more.

In the Best Direction category, SS Rajamouli is competing with filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Matt Reeves for The Batman, Jon Watts, and Joseph Kosinski, among others.

And, now with Variety predicting a possible Oscar nomination for Jr. NTR for RRR, it looks like RRR's fans and Jr. NTR fans have all the more reasons to rejoice. Besides Jr. NTR, the Oscars prediction list also includes the film under the best director and film category. Now, post the prediction list, it is slightly hard to say whether the actor’s name would make it to the nominations or not. If this happens, then it will be a major achievement for the South cinema after Jai Bhim got snubbed this year.

Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film revolves around the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem at the time when the two disappeared from the public record for quite some time and returned to revolt in their own ways against colonial rule.





