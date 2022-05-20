Last Updated:

Jr NTR Drops Intense First Look Of Prashanth Neel Directorial 'NTR 31' On 39th Birthday

Jr NTR, who has turned a year older today has marked the special occasion by announcing his next project, NTR 31, with the KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Fans of South actor Jr NTR are in for a treat on Friday, May 20. The RRR actor who has turned a year older today has marked the special occasion by announcing his next project, NTR 31 with the KGF director Prashanth Neel. While doing so, Jr NTR also dropped the first look poster of his next actioner that sees him in an intense avatar.

Jr NTR announces next with Prashanth Neel

The first look poster is accentuated with a dark theme and sees Jr NTR carrying a deadly gaze as the camera captures him. If the poster is anything to go by, it can be safely said that his next movie appears to be yet another gory story featuring action-packed sequences. While sharing the poster, the RRR star captioned it as "And then with @prashanth_neel". Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, the KGF director Prashanth Neel also took to Twitter to share a special birthday greeting for Jr NTR. While posting the new poster, Neel dropped hints about the plot of their collaborative project, which seemingly revolves around bloodshed and fighting for one's soil. The director while describing NTR 31 wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil...His reign... But definitely not his blood..." Check it out below:

Jr NTR shares first glimpse of NTR 30

On May 19, to brace fans for his birthday, Jr NTR took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of Koratala Siva's directorial NTR 30. The name of the movie is kept under wraps as of yet, however, the film will be Jr NTR in a fierce avatar. With a gory setting accentuating the background, the actor wields two bloodied weapons by the sea, in the first glimpse of the film. NTR could be heard saying in the motion poster, "I am coming to inflict fear in my opponents. My next with Koratala Siva." 

