Jr NTR Praises Dad-to-be Ram Charan, Says 'he Will Be A Hands-on Father'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are all set to embrace parenthood. While interacting with the US media, the RRR star opened up about how he is feeling at the moment. His co-star and close friend Jr NTR, who was present along with him, also expressed his happiness about the good news.

While interacting with the media, the Magadheera star said that Jr NTR was the first person he called before making the official announcement regarding Upasana's pregnancy. "NTR was the first person to call when I decided to make the announcement. I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really happy that we are making new addition and this time it’s not a dog," he said.

Jr NTR says Ram Charan will be a 'hands-on father'

Jr NTR, who was also a part of the same interview, said that Ram Charan will be a hands-on father. He added, "Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally it’s time. He is going to move muscle for that.”

Earlier, Ram Charan's dad and Megastar Chiranjeevi also revealed that he was in tears after hearing the news of Upasana's pregnancy.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni to embrace parenthood soon

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni announced their pregnancy on social media in December 2022. They shared the good news by dropping a photo of Lord Hanuman. The couple got married in 2012.

Recently, Ram Charan appeared on Good Morning America, an American talk show, where he shared that he would be taking the contact details of Dr Jennifer Ashton, who was one of the hosts on the talk show. For the unversed, Jennifer is ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent and gynaecologist. He further stated that his wife Upasana will be in to the US for a while. To this, Jennifer responded that it would be an honour to deliver their baby.

Their conversation sparked rumours of the couple welcoming their first child in the US.