Jr NTR Reacts To Naatu Naatu Oscar Win: It's A Win For India

RRR's superhit song Naatu Naatu scripted history after its big win at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscar-winner song was the first Telugu track to be nominated in the category of Best Original Song and it was a surreal moment for the entire team when MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the award. As this was the third major international win for the chartbuster song, the RRR team shared their reaction on social media.

Jr. NTR wrote in his statement "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

RRR team reacting to their big win

RRR team took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

MM Keeravani's acceptance speech

The composer of Naatu Naatu said in his acceptance speech, "Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." Then he sang, "There was only one wish in my mind so was Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on the top of world." Then he finished his speech by saying, "Thank you Karthikeya and Thank you all!"