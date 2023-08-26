Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Devara To Have Massive VFX Budget?

Jr NTR delivered a massive hit for India with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan. However, RRR’s global success brings with it a lot more expectations from both Charan and NTR. While Charan is working with director S Shankar on Game Changer, NTR is going to be seen in NTR 30, which has been officially titled Devara. After reports of Jr NTR wanting to be done with action scenes early on so that the VFX for the film could be thoroughly fleshed out, a new report reveals what might be Devara’s VFX budget.

The newsmakers

Devara is the 30th film from Jr NTR’s arsenal. It’s the second collaboration between NTR and director Koratala Siva, as they previously worked on the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The RRR star will be seen alongside Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, both of whom are making their Telugu debut with this film.

250 days to witness fear unleash on the big screen 💥🌊



Vastunna….#Devara from 5th April 2024. pic.twitter.com/CCaARI8Fwm — Devara (@DevaraMovie) July 30, 2023

Previously, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Jr NTR gave advice to Koratala Siva on Devara’s action sequence. As per the tweet, he told the director to plan the shooting schedule in a manner that action sequences get shot first. That way, the VFX job can begin and the other portions can be shot. In another report, however, Devara could have a mammoth VFX budget.

Who’s saying what?

As per Manobala, Devara is set to have a VFX budget of Rs 150 crore. This is a massive budget just for technical work on the film alone. As per a report from Filmy Focus, Rajamouli’s RRR was made on a total budget of Rs 550 crore, out of which Rs 336 crore was spent on non-technical work.

(The full budget for Devara has not yet been revealed | Image: Devara/Instagram)

While not much is known about Devara’s own budget, it is expected for the film to have a degree of action-adventure style that its predecessor carried. Devara will be released worldwide on April 5, 2024.