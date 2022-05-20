Jr NTR Turns 39: 'RRR' Co-stars Ram Charan, Ajay Send Wishes; Keep Winning Hearts'

From Student No to the latest pan Indian film RRR, actor Jr NTR has treated a long path in the world of Indian cinema. While the star is still basking in the success of his latest magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR ringed in his 39th birthday on May 20. The actor who enjoys a massive fan base, not only received wishes from his followers but friends from the industry as well.

Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture from the promotions of their film together on Twitter while hailing all the moments the two spent talking on important subjects. "Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health, and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done - Ajay," the Singham star wrote.

Stars extend wishes to Jr NTR on his birthday

Followed by Ajay was Jr NTR another RRR co-star and dear friend Ram Charan. Both the stars who took action a notch higher in the film were hailed by fans for their camaraderie on the sets and on the big screen together. Ram shared a beautiful picture on Twitter that seems from the success bash of RRR where the two can be seen hugging each other in admiration.

While pouring his love for his co-star on the joyous occasion, the Magadheera star wrote, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 I will always cherish what we have. Happy Birthday!"

Actor Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes to Jr NTR on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Happy birthday brother @tarak9999! Wishing you an abundance of joy and success always."

Meanwhile, the actor's birthday turned quite special for his fans after he unveiled the announcement teaser of his next movie, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The upcoming project marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Kortala Siva. The teaser opens with Tarak delivering a piece of wisdom in a heroic voice: “Sometimes the valour doesn’t understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming.” The film is tentatively titled NTR 30.

He even announced his other film with a poster. And then with @prashanth_neel." The name of the film on the poster was written NTR 31. The name suggests the number of films the actor has done in his illustrious career.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie/Twitter/AjayDevgn