'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal': Samantha, Vijay Wrap Shooting Of Their Romantic Comedy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and announced the wrap of Tamil romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Oo Antava star shared the pictures from the wrap-up party along with a special post. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

The film directed by Vignesh Shivn, revolves around a love triangle comedy about a guy stuck between two women in love. Through the Instagram post, Samantha explained that she can’t wait for the film to make the audiences laugh till their tummies hurt because of the gripping storyline.

Samnatha Ruth Prabhu announces wrap of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

In the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vijay and Samantha plays characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively. Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani. The pictures were some of the BTS moments where the trio seemed to spend some great times together. The first picture seems to be from a dance performance. Another one was from the wrap-up party where all can be seen celebrating while cutting a cake.

“And it’s a wrap. #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal. Can’t wait for you to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more (sic).” Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport after the film wrap. Earlier, the film’s teaser was released on the eve of Valentine’s Day this year. Going by the teaser, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi plays a character that convinces both Nayanthara and Samantha to settle down in a three-way relationship. The teaser confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.

The forthcoming film marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them were part of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together. The film marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan. This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director.

IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl