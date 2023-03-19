Kabzaa Star Upendra To Direct Rajinikanth? Here’s What We Know

South actor Upendra, who is currently on a promotional tour for his recent release Kabzaa, opened up on the possibility of directing superstar Rajinikanth one day. The actor-director stated ‘it is like a dream’ but he has no project in mind right now. In 2010, Rajinikanth was overjoyed watching Upendra’s directorial movie Super and personally requested him to hold a screening of the film. The Annaatthe actor admitted if given the chance and offered an impressive script he would like to star in a movie directed by the Upendra in the future.

Speaking to Pinkvilla regarding this statement, Upendra said, "Everybody in this industry wants to work with Rajini sir, it is like a dream. The statement itself is enough for me." When questioned further about if he has any plans to create something after Rajinikanth indicated an interest in collaborating with him, Upendra replied, "nowadays I hardly direct films, like once in 5 years because I am busy with my acting career. I should get some weird ideas, otherwise, I don't get that zeal to direct. I'm now doing one film called UI and is almost in the finishing stage."

More on Upendra's work profile

Upendra made his directorial debut with Tharle Nan Maga in 1992 and went on to direct several films like Shhh!, Om, Operation Antha, A, Swasthik and others. The director successfully transitioned into an actor with his own directorial A in 1998. His latest release as an actor is titled Kabzaa, which he led alongside Kiccha Sudeep.

Directed by R. Chandru, the film is currently in theaters and stars Upendra as an air force officer, who enters the underworld due to unavoidable circumstances. It is set between the years 1942 to 1986 and released in 5 languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Hindi PAN-India on March 17, 2023.