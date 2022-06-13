Kaduva Teaser 2: 1st Look Of Vivek Oberoi's Role Unveiled In Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer

On June 13, the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva dropped the much-awaited second teaser of the forthcoming film, also starring Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. The first teaser which was released months ago featured Sukumaran in a fierce avatar and it also saw him fighting against police officials for his rights. The makers of Kaduva have finally revealed the first glimpse of Vivek Oberoi from the upcoming action flick.

Kaduva Teaser 2 Out

The new teaser of Kaduva stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an action-packed avatar, similar to what was shown in the first. The actor, who plays the role of a migrant labourer, fights all odds in order to stand firm for his rights. The Jana Gana Mana actor is seen doing some powerful action sequences as he fights against the police officials in the short teaser. The power-packed avatar of Sukumaran has netizens gushing and social media is proof of it.

Makers have unveiled Vivek Oberoi's character from the upcoming actioner with a glimpse of just 2 seconds. Oberoi appears in the middle of a fight and he looks exhausted yet intense in his new avatar and it seems like he is ready for a tough fight against his rebels. Watch the teaser here:

Netizens are already loving the teaser, which leaves them more curious about the film's release. A fan commented, "Feeling like heart burning up to listen the bgm which means the music of this teaser Wishing all the best to the entire crew of this movie on behalf of mammukka fans." Another one wrote, "Let this be rampage to the Box Office.. best wishes for the entire team."

More on Kaduva

Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandhan Ramanujam are the faces behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. Muhammed is the editor and Jakes Bejoy is the music director. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the project also stars Vivek Oberoi in an important role, while James Elias Manjiledathu, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also essay pivotal roles in Kaduva. The film will hit the theatres on June 30, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi, Twitter/@Sahl18315044