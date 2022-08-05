Kaduva's Shaji Kailas Buys Luxurious Car Post Film's Success? Director Pens Clarification

Director Shaji Kailas has landed himself in a pot of rumours after his picture at a car showroom went viral. The director who made a major comeback in Mollywood with the Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva is now rumoured to have purchased a luxurious car after the smashing success of his latest release. However, putting all speculations to rest, the director recently penned a lengthy clarification on social media.

Shaji who is now busy helming his new movie Kaapa in Thiruvananthapuram is rumoured to have purchased a Volvo XC 60 that costs nearly Rs 65 lakh.

Shaji Kailas beaks silence over rumours of him buying a new car

Amid the gossip mills running, the director took to Facebook and penned a lengthy explanation while revealing the truth behind the picture. Citing no truth to rumours, the director wrote, “I have noticed there were rumours that I had purchased a Volvo. However, there is no truth to such claims. This car belongs to Dolwin Kuriakose, my friend and the producer of my upcoming movie ‘Kaapa’ starring Prithviraj and Asif Ali. He had wanted me to receive the car keys, to which I willingly obliged. More blessings to his car and his movie.”

Kaduva which has received favourable reviews from the public courted controversy over a scene that some felt was offensive to children with disabilities and their parents. The scene was later cut from the film after the producers admitted their error. The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities also issued notices to filmmaker Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen seeking an explanation for the derogatory dialogues.

Kailas had soon thereafter, tendered a "heartfelt apology" on Facebook regarding the matter. "I tender a heartfelt apology for the remarks that hurt the parents of differently abled children in the movie Kaduva, directed by me. That dialogue in the movie was a mistake. I would request everyone to forgive me as it was a human error. Neither did scriptwriter Jinu who penned the dialogue, nor did actor Prithviraj, nor I, who shot the scene, realised its possible connotations," Kailas wrote in his Facebook post. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead role of Kuriyachan while Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist.





IMAGE: Facebook/Shaji Kailas