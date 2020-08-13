Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpse Of Her Janmashtami Celebrations And 'prasad Specialities'

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The actor shared the decorations and the servings that were prepared for Lord Krishna. Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Lord Krishna, giving Janmashtami greetings to her fans.

In this picture, Lord Krishna’s idol can be seen placed in a swing with different food items kept all around. She also shared the ‘prashad specialities’ of her Krishna Janmashtami celebration. This includes pictures of different food items she prepared for Lord Krishna. Kajal Aggrawal shared pictures of savoury ladoos, coconut barfi, panjeeri and makhan. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram stories.

Shreyas Talpade reminisces 'Dahi Handi' memories

Recently, Shreyas Talpade also shared an old video from Janamashtami celebrations, where fans can see him breaking the ‘Dahi Handi’. Back in August 2008, actor Shreyas Talpade celebrated the Dahi Handi festival with a Mandal, where he climbed on top of a group and broke the ‘handi’. The actor took to his official social media handle on August 12, 2020, and shared the video as this year no Janamastami celebrations are taking place on the streets. Talpade captioned this video saying that is was one of the most memorable moments for him to date. In the video, fans can also see Sai Tamhankar, another Marathi actor.

Talpade captioned the video saying, “Krishna Kanhaiya Lal Ki Jay! Feeling at the top of the world, quite literally...I was on the 5th thar (level). A big thank you @Awhadspeaks ji & @SushantAShelar for this mesmerising moment way back in 2008. This was huge and memorable. #Janmashtami #Janamashtami2020”. In the video, Talpade appears very energetic, as he climbs 5 ‘thars’ and successfully breaks the Dahi Handi. Here is the video posted by the actor:

A big thank you @Awhadspeaks ji & @SushantAShelar for this mesmerising moment way back in 2008. This was huge and memorable ðŸ•º #Janmashtami #Janamashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/pGTeujXI7N — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) August 11, 2020

Raveena Tandon’s Janmashtami stories

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to post a bunch of throwback pictures and videos from her Janmashtami celebrations from the past few years. In the first few pictures, she has put up pictures from a Shri Krishna temple. She can be seen in the middle of a huge crowd as she prays with her family.

She is also seen meeting a few people in the temple who are there to celebrate Janmashtami. In the next video, Raveena Tandon has highlighted a family ritual of Dahi Handi which used to happen at their house when the kids were small. In the video, her children can be seen breaking the Dahi Handi.

