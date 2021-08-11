Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Celebrates Her First Teej Post Marriage; Shares Pictures

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared pictures as she celebrated her first Teej post marriage. The actor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate family members in attendance.

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her first Teej

Sharing the photos of her Teej celebration on Instagram, Kajal used hashtags #firstteej and #haryaliteej. The actor donned a pastel green kurta and showed off her Mehendi. Kajal opted for a red rose as her maang tikka. The other photos featured Kajal surrounded by her relatives celebrating the festival.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020. As she announced her wedding on Instagram she wrote that, they strictly followed covid protocols, Aggarwal wrote "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that we're able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in the Hindi action crime film Mumbai Saga. The movie features an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Set in the '80s and '90s, Mumbai Saga shows changing phases of Mumbai by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. She will next be seen in the action movie Acharya that will also feature Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen in the vigilante action thriller film Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian and also stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the first film. The movie also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta.

Image: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram

