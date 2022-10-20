Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On Balancing Work Alongside Mommy Duties; ‘Extremely Challenging'

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child this year, on April 19. The couple is thrilled to commit to this next chapter of their life, parenthood. As on October 19, their son Neil turns 6 months old, the Hey Sinamika actor headed to her social media space and dropped an adorable picture of her son lying on the bed. She even penned a heartfelt note, opening up about her 'life-changing and extremely challenging' motherhood journey.

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on motherhood

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Neil in which he could be seen smiling and converting half of his face with his cute little hands. Recalling 6 months of the journey of being a mother, the actor wrote in the caption,

"I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along."

While opening up about 'balancing full-time work, Aggarwal further noted, "Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!"

"You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods. Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already," she continued saying.

Calling it the most challenging and rewarding job ever, Kajal went on to state, "I’m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have. Happy halfway to 1, my love, my baby Neil."

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial