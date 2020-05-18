Kajal Aggarwal's Photos From Her Trip To Paris Are Adorable; Check Them Out

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian Film Industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. Just like us, she also is at home these days practising social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. But before lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal was in Paris. Here is are some of the posts of hers from Paris that you must see.

Kajal Aggarwal's Paris tour

Kajal Aggarwal shared the news of her sharting her shoot on July 5, 2018. In the picture, she was seen in an ethnic top and denim jeans. She captioned the picture and wrote "Doing the thing I love in the city I love 💕 #ParisParis". Take a look at the post here.

Kajal Aggarwal on the same date shared a picture that is now like a poster of the film. She captioned the picture by using the Eiffel Tower emoji. In this black and white picture, she is seen in the same outfit. Take a look at it here.

In this picture, Kajal Aggarwal is seen at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris. This Roman Catholic church and the minor basilica is commonly known as Sacré-Cœur Basilica and often simply called Sacré-Cœur. In this monochrome picture, she is seen leaning down and enjoying the cool breeze in that area. Take a look at the picture here.

This is the second picture Kajal Aggarwal again seen at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris. In this picture, she is sporting a white top and black denim shirt. She captioned the picture and wrote "#believeinmagic #sacrecoeur". Take a look at the picture here.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film Paris Paris. In this film, she will be seen in the role of Parameswari. This film is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. It will be a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen by Vikas Bahl. This film also will feature Kajal Aggarwal alongside Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in leading roles. The first look and the teaser of the film have been released. take a look at it here.

