Kalidas Jayaram's Sister Reveals Secret Behind His Viral Expression From Debut Film

Actor Kalidas Jayaram is still remembered for his iconic expressions from his debut movie. And now his sister Malavika Jayaram took to her Instagram stories and revealed the secret behind Kalidas Jayaram’s same viral expression from the movie Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. The reason behind the funny expression is more hilarious than the expression itself.

In the Instagram story, Malavika Jayaram explained that director Sathyan used to fix the frame during the shooting of Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and ask Jayaram to do whatever he felt like doing. He had run out of expressions he could make on camera by the end of the film. She added that in this particular viral expression, Jayaram was trying to make a face that according to him was how Malavika’s face used to look when she cried. Sathyan Anthikad decided to freeze this frame for the title card.

Malavika also wrote in the post that it is impossible for her to choose one song from the film, Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. She said even though she does not know any incident related to the songs, she revealed the reason behind the viral expression. Malavika also urged Anoop Sathyan, Sathyan Antikad’s son, to show the Instagram story to his father. In the background of the story, Malavika played a song from the movie, Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal.

Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal

Kalidas Jayaram debuted in the film industry at the age of 7 in the movie Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. He played the role of Achu, who was the son of the character played by his father Jayaram. He won the Best Child Artist (Male) in Asianet Film Awards for his portrayal of Achu. The film also featured actors like Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Bhanupriya and Kavya Madhavan.

Malavika Jayaram’s Instagram

Malavika Jayaram’s Instagram is filled with posts of her with her brother Kalidas Jayaram. Recently she posted a photo of herself with her brother in a swimming pool and captioned it, “WOLFPACK”. For Kalidas’ birthday, she posted a series of photo, which featured the siblings. The first one was of her and Kalidas as they sat in front of a bonfire. The second one was from their childhood, in which the siblings can be seen on the back of a horse as Jayaram held onto Malavika tightly. She captioned the post and wrote, “Holding on tight since day one ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIMP”.

IMAGE: MALAVIKA JAYARAM INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.