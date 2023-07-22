Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Compares Hanuman With Superheroes Superman, Hulk, Thor

Superheroes such as DC’s Superman and Marvel’s Thor and Hulk have been around in popular culture since the 1940s. While their prevalence has led to the development of cinematic universes, the same cannot be said for heroic characters rooted in Hindu mythology.

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin detailed how Lord Hanuman and his strength go beyond the likes of Western superheroes. His latest film starring Prabhas is said to have elements of the superhero genre.

Nag Ashwin attended the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel with Kalki 2898 AD cast.

Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas were also present during the panel discussion.

The title and the teaser for Kalki 2898 AD were also revealed at Comic-Con.

Nag Ashwin champions Indian 'superheroes'

Ashwin began by saying that Kalki 2898 AD rides "on the shoulders of Indian mythology", and that after 100 years of Indian cinema, there is finally a point where Indian superheroes could be explored onscreen. He compared Lord Hanuman with Superman, Thor and Hulk on the basis of their might.

“If you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman who can eat the sun. If you have Thor and Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I'm very interested for the world to meet India,” the director said.

The global ambitions of Kalki 2898 AD

At the panel discussion for Kalki 2898 AD, the Mahanati filmmaker said that India is filled with "some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written". He added that Kalki 2898 AD is an attempt towards showcasing the heroes in a dystopian setting. He then referred to Comic-Con as “the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience”.

(A still from the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: vjyanathifilms/Twitter)

Vjyanathi Films is developing Kalki 2898 AD in multiple languages. It is slated to release on January 12, 2024. Reportedly, it will be made in two parts.