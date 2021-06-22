Kamal Haasan To Step In The Shoes Of Vijay For Thuppakki Sequel?

Vijay is one of the most popular south Indian actors. He is known for his work in Tamil movies and is fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans. Over the years he has appeared in several hit movies. One such hit movies in Vijay’s career is Thuppakki. The movie helmed by AR Murugadoss went on to become a huge hit at the box office. It is now learnt that the sequel to Thuppakki is in the works and veteran actor Kamal Haasan is all set to play the role of Vijay in the Thuppakki sequel.

Kamal Haasan in Thuppakki sequel?

According to a report by The Hans India, Vijay and the director of Thuppakki AR Murugadoss were supposed to join forces for the fourth time. The actor-director duo has previously worked on three movies Thuppakki, Kathi and Sarkar. However, their fourth project together got shelved and Vijay started Nelson Dilipkumar’s project. The report revealed that this movie which was shelved is none other than the Thuppakki sequel. As Vijay started Nelson Dilipkumar’s project, rumour has it that legendary actor Kamal Haasan will be starring in the Thuppakki sequel replacing Vijay in the lead role. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers as well as the actors. This speculation of Kamal Haasan replacing Vijay in the Thuppakki cast has surely left the fans surprised.

The 2012 Tamil language action thriller Thuppakki was a huge success at the box office. Thuppakki cast featured Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal, with Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal and Jayaram in important roles. The plot of the film revolved around an Indian Army officer played by Vijay who is on a mission to track down, destroy and deactivate a sleeper cell, after witnessing and barely escaping a bomb blast executed by the cell. The movie was also remade in Hindi by AR Murugadoss as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Vijay was last seen in the action-thriller Master.

Kamal Haasan's movies

Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors in the south Indian film industry. He started his career as a child actor in movies before making it big with his movies. Some of the popular Kamal Haasan's movies are Sakalakala Vallavan, Subha Sankalpam, Oru Oodhappu Kan Simittugiradhu and Apoorva Sagodharargal. He made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with the movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Vishwaroopam II. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2.

