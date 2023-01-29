'Aptharakshaka' Star Mandeep Roy Dies Aged 72 After Suffering Heart Attack

Mandeep Roy, the veteran Kannada actor, died on Sunday. The actor died in the early hours of January 29 following a huge instance of a heart attack. Mandeep Roy suffered a cardiac arrest back in December 2022 and had been receiving treatment for it at a private hospital.

The Kannada actor’s daughter Akshatha spoke with a media outlet, where she revealed the details. She added that the actor will go through the last rites and get cremated today January 29 at the Hebbal crematorium. She added that his remains are retained to be displayed to the public.

Mandeep Roy was previously taken to the Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. He was admitted to the hospital, and his daughter stated that he was undergoing treatment. The actor was at the hospital when he was taking his last breaths.

Mandeep Roy's long and illustrious career

Roy is popular for his long list of Kannada projects. Mandeep Roy hailed from West Bengal, but eventually settled in Bengaluru and went on to carve out a name for himself in the Kannada film industry.

The actor had a background in theatre, and acted in many prominent Kannada films such as 'Aptharakshaka', 'Amrithadhare', 'Pushpaka Vimana', 'Devara Ata', ‘Minchina Ota’, ‘Naagarahavu’, and ‘Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu.’ His long and illustrious career holds more than 500 films.