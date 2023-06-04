Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Dies At 39 Due To Heart Attack

Sandalwood actor Nithin Gopi reportedly passed away on June 2, 2023. The actor was 39 at the time of his passing. As per reports, the actor’s died of a heart attack.

Reportedly, the actor had complained about chest pain at his residence in Ittamadu, Bengaluru. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Despite treatment, he did not respond to it and was declared dead. The Kannada actor’s sudden demise shocked many in the entertainment industry.

(Kannada actor Nithin Gopi | Image: Twitter)

Hello Daddy, Punar Vivah and more projects in Nithin Gopi’s career

(A poster for the 1996 film Hello Daddy, which featured Nithin Gopi as a child actor | Image: Twitter)

Nithin Gopi made his acting debut with Hello Daddy (1996) as a child actor. He palyed the character of a flute player in the film and featured alongside actor Dr Vishnuvardhan. His other appearances were in Chirabandhavya, Mutthinantha Hendati, Keralida Kesari, and Nishabdha, among others.

Gopi was also part of several TV series as well. He has appeared in Punar Vivah, which was produced by Shruthi Naidu. He was also a part of the series Hara Hara Mahadev. The star had made several appearances in Tamil TV serials as well. As per reports, he was in talks for directing an upcoming series, and he was in contact with a Kannada entertainment channel.

Mandeep Roy, Lakshman and others from the Sandalwood industry who passed away recently

(Late Kannada actor Mandeep Roy | Image: Twitter)

A few days ago, actor Sampath Raj tragically died. He passed away after trying to prank his wife, as it was revealed in a video made by his friend and co-star Rajesh Dhruva. Others who have passed away in recent times are Puneeth Rajkumar, Mandeep Roy, Lakshman and Bullet Prakash.