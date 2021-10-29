Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, has been hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, according to several media reports. On Friday, October 29, the actor, also known as 'Power star,' was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. The actor had a heart attack and the chest pain began at 11 a.m. on Friday while he was working out at the gym, according to the doctors at Vikram Hospital.

These are still preliminary reports, and the hospital is expected to issue an official announcement soon. He is said to have been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is being treated by a team of doctors. Doctors have reportedly said that he is in a serious condition and has suffered a major heart attack.

What Happened to Puneeth Rajkumar? Doctor shares updates on heart attack

Dr Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, told ANI that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. The doctor added, “Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU”.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, told ANI that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. The doctor added, "Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU".

Fans gather in a large crowd outside Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital

Following the news of Vikram's hospitalisation, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru. Puneeth Rajkumar's next film, Dvita, is a psychological thriller drama. Pawan Kumar, who rose to prominence with the film U-Turn, is directing the film. He has appeared in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a young star. His main works include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He made his debut on Kannadada Kotyadhipati, which is a popular Kannada game show.

Sonu Sood's Tweet sparks debate: Puneeth Rajkumar in hospital or Puneeth Rajkumar dead?

Actor Sonu Sood posted on Twitter stating, “Heartbroken Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar”. However, no official report of Rajkumar passing away has been released yet. This has led to fans speculating the truth within the comments for the tweet and has sparked a debate among Sood’s tweet replies. Official updates on Rajkumar's condition are awaited.

Heartbroken 💔

Actor Sonu Sood posted on Twitter stating, "Heartbroken Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar".

