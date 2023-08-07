Kannada Star Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies Of Heart Attack In Bangkok

Kannada star Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra died after suffering a heart attack in Bangkok. Reportedly, Vijay's wife was dealing with low blood pressure issues, which led to a heart attack. Spandana died while she was a vacation in Bangkok.

3 things you need to know

Spandana and Vijay Raghavendra tied the knot in 2007.

The couple has a son together.

Spandana's brother-in-law Sriimurali addressed the media about her sudden death.

Spandana's brother-in-law confirms her death

Spandana Vijay Raghavendra was on a family trip when she suffered a heart attack and died. Following her death, her brother-in-law Sriimurali came forward and shed light on the unfortunate incident. Sriimurali clarified questions surrounding Spandana's death and revealed she was away from Vijay in Bangkok as he was busy with his shooting commitments.

(Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra and his wife Spandana were married for 16 years | Image: Twitter)

He further explained the sequence of events and disclosed that Spandana slept on the night of August 6 and did not wake up the next morning due to low blood pressure. He said, "We will provide more information tomorrow." Sriimurali further broke down in front of the media and was seen holding back his tears. Spandana's family is currently grieving and has not released any statement on her death yet. However, it has been reported that her mortal remains will be brought to Bangalore for her last rites.

Who was Spandana Raghavendra?

Spandana Raghavendra was the daughter of a retired ACP BK named Shivaram. She was born in Bangalore and married actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. Beyond her personal life, she also worked in the entertainment industry. She was seen in the 2016 film titled Apoorva and was seen sharing the screen with actor Ravichandran. Later, she ventured into film production and backed some of her husband's movies.