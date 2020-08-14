Karan Kundrra Is Excited As He Resumes Shoot For ALT Balaji’s 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' Season 3

The highly-successful and appreciated show 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens. The show carries a huge fan base and these fans were left a bit disappointed when the shooting was halted because of the lockdown. And now the cast is all set to recreate their magic on-screen and surprise their fans.

With the show, Dil Hi Toh Hai having left with a lot of questions in the mind of the audience because of the misunderstanding between Ritwik, Palak, and Vikraant, it remains to be seen if the trio get their happy ending. And now, as the whole cast is back on the sets, their mood is surely elevated. Owing to the excitement of coming back to the show, Karan Kundrra (Ritwik) and actor Sanaya Pithawalla shared a few pictures from the sets of the show.

Karan Kundrra is excited as he reunites with Dil Hi Toh Hai team

The fun they have on the set is evident in the pictures. The entire cast seems to be in high spirits. Like Karan, other cast members of the show like Yogita Bihani and Rajeshwari Sachdev cannot seem to contain their excitement as they’re seen having a gala time. Also as per the reports, the whole team of the show is shooting with keeping in mind all the regulations and precautions. It is evident as per the Instagram of Yogita Bihani. She is looking ravishing in this beautiful white saree, wearing a safety mask.

While speaking about the show with Telly Chakkar, and resuming the shoot for the remaining episodes, Karan Kundrra aka Ritwik Noon said that he just can’t express his excitement to be back on set in words. Seeing everyone being reunited with the team after so many months he felt like a party.

As everyone knows, ‘The Noon Family’ feels like a family now where they love spending time with each other and having a lot of fun together on the sets. So the fans can imagine their happiness when they met each other after such a long time. Karan says that the best part about resuming shoot is that viewers don't have to hold their excitement for the end of Season 3 as the remaining episodes will be live soon on ALTBalaji. The viewers have waited this long for the show and the cast to come back and hence the cast will certainly give the audience a show that they will cherish forever, he noted.

Dil Hi Toh Hai has a star-cast that features some of the most-loved actors from the TV industry. Prominent names include Rajeshwari Sachdev, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Gurpreet Bedi, Sanaya Pithawalla, Poulomi Das, and Farida Dadi. With exciting new episodes coming up, fans are excited to know if Ritwik and Palak will rekindle their love in season 3? To see what happens next between Ritwik and Palak, stay tuned to ALTBalaji for more updates.

