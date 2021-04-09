'Karnan's' OTT Release Date: Amazon Prime Likely To Stream The Film From May

The Tamil-language film Karnan starring Dhanush released today. The most anticipated film in Tamil cinema had its theatrical opening after the government guidelines as per the Ministry of Entertainment and Broadcasting. The film's release made the '#Karnan' trend on Twitter. Reportedly, the film will also get an OTT release on the platform Amazon Prime. Here are more details about Karnan's OTT release date.

Karnan's OTT release date

Karnan movie's release date on the OTT platform has not been revealed. However, it is speculated that the film is expected to stream from May 2021. Reportedly, the online streaming platform Amazon Prime bought the rights of the film ahead of Netflix. Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram Is set to release on Netflix.

Details about Karnan

The film Karnan cast Dhanush in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around a village youth Karnan played by Dhanush who must fight for his villagers. The film also cast Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.

Karnan movie reviews

The film which hit the theatres on April 19, 2021, is getting reviews in a massive amount. The film Karnan ticket booking opened in late March. The cult action drama is also trending on social media. Karnan rating on IMDb is 9.1 on 10. Here's how netizens have reacted to the film.

While Twitter is continuously seeing the '#Karnan' trend, users are reacting to the film. A Twitter user said the theatrical experience of the film is a must. He also asked users to avoid leaking any photos of the film.

Another user complimented Dhanush for his portrayal of Karnan in the film. The user called Karnan hard-hitting, raw and brilliant. The user also addressed Dhanush as a terrific actor.

A user called Karnan a blockbuster film and congratulated the filmmaker Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush. He called the film a masterpiece. The user also wrote about the emotions in the film.

