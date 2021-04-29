'Karuppu Roja' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The 1996 Horror Film

Karuppu Roja is a Tamil horror film that released in 1996. This J. Paneer-directorial was the first DTS film in India. Aabavanan wrote the script of the film while M. S. V. Raja composed the music. The film ran for weeks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The plot revolved around Vinodh, who manipulates his college love Thulasi into marrying him and then takes away their firstborn to kill him as an offering for Satan. An exorcist named Aravindh saves the child and rescues Thulasi. The film became a hit in the 90s for its plot and cast. Here is Karuppu Roja cast and the roles they played.

Ramki as Aravindh

Ramakrishnan, popularly known as Ramki, was one of the lead actors in Karuppu Roja. He played the role of a kind exorcist Aravindh who saves Thulasi and his child from satan worshiper Vinodh. He performs an exorcism on ghosts using Hindu mantras. Ramki was a lead actor from 1987 to 2004. Some of his films include Senthura Poove, Vanaja Girija, Palayathu Amman, Padai Veetu Amman, Maruthu Pandi, Athma, and Sri Raja Rajeshwari.

Amar Siddique as Vinodh

Actor Amar Siddique played the role of satan worshiper Vinodh in the film. He was one of the lead characters in Karuppu Roja. His character dies at the end of the movie as he tries to kill his firstborn with his wife Thulasi.

Yosika as Thulasi

Actor Yosika played the role of Thulasi in the film Karuppu Roja. She falls into Vinodh's plan and marries him. She is rescued by Aravindh in the film who also brings back her child from Vinodh. Karuppu Roja was the only film in which Yosika worked.

Vineetha as Meena

Former actor Vineetha played the role of Neena in the film. Vineetha has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi language films. Some of her films include Shera, Kattabomman, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyaralu, Veera Thalattu, and Mr Madras.

Dubbing Janaki as Thulasi's Mother

Actor Dubbing Janaki, who is known as a famous dubbing artist, played the role of Thulasi's mother. She played a supporting role in the film. Some of her films include Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamam, and Sippikkul Muthu.

