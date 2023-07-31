Kasargold, Starring Asif Ali And Sunny Wayne, Gets A Release Date

Kasargold is an upcoming thriller Malayalam-language movie, directed by Mridul Nair. The movie features Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne in lead roles. Here is a new update about the film. In an exciting development, the makers of Kasargold have finalised its release date.

3 things you need to know

Apart from Asif Ali, the film features Vinayakan, Geethi Sangeetha, and Deepak Parambol.

Kasargold is the third Malayalam project backed by Yoodlee Films.

The movie is set to release in September.

Kasargold gets a release date

The makers of Kasargold recently announced that the movie will be released on September 15. Fans were thrilled to know about the release date of the film. They asked Asif Ali what viewers should expect from the movie. Responding to the same, he said as per ANI, " While thinking of a story, I prefer my protagonist to be relatable. That's the primary reason why Asif comes to mind because he brings a grain of truth to every performance of his."

(The official poster for Kasargold | Image: Twitter)

He further added that the entire team of Kasargold shares a great bond which has yielded good results. Sunny Wayne also expressed his excitement regarding the project to ANI and said, "I have no doubt that this film will enthrall the masses all across the country." He also mentioned that the proper synergy between the industries will help Malayalam films reach beyond linguistic and geographical barriers.

What's Kasargold about?

The makers of Kasargold are yet to reveal many details about the storyline of the film. However, the buzz is that this thriller film will highlight the devasting impact of greed on one's life. The film will also feature Sambath Ram, Siddique, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Dhruvan, Sagar Surya, Deepak Paranbol, and Prasanth Murali, among others.