Keerthy Suresh Shares First Set Of Notes From Nag Ashwin's Narration Of 'Mahanati' Script

Keerthy Suresh's 2018 film Mahanati recently completed 3 years since its release. To celebrate 3 years of Mahanati, filmmaker Nag Ashwin shared the script of the film and tagged the entire team thanking them for its success. Keerthy, who won National Film Award for Best Actress, also shared her first set of notes that were narrated to her by Nag Ashwin on the first day of the shoot.

Keerthy Suresh shares first notes of her film Mahanati

On the completion of 3 years of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her first notes from the film. She wrote down a few points such as how they were going to shoot the drinking scene. She also had a few doubts which she wanted to get clarified from the director. She wanted to know for how long would she have to dress up as aged Savitri. She also wanted to know how her pregnancy look would be like and if losing and gaining weight again was necessary for the film. The actor mentioned that it was a great journey and asked her followers to ignore her messy handwriting and scribbles on the note.

Image source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Keerthy also shared the story of Nag Ashwin who had shared a copy of the script. He wrote that it's been 3 years already for the film and 5 years since they decided to make it. He added that it took a lot of love to bring the film from the pre-production process to the release. He tagged a few people from the cast and crew of the film. Keerthy wrote that she was truly grateful to him for everything he has done for her. She added that his mission was pretty tough but he made it possible. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's latest story here.

Image source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

More about Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati

Mahanati is a Telugu-language biographical drama film produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The film starred Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. The film marked Dulquer's Telugu debut. It also featured actors like Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj and Bhanupriya. The film was based on the life of veteran actor Savitri and her marriage to Ganesan played by Salman. Samantha and Vijay played a journalist and a photographer, respectively.

Image: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram/ Still from Mahanati

