Keerthy Suresh's 'Rang De' BTS: When A Fake Punch Turned Into A Real One

As actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin have been gearing up for their much-anticipated movie, Rang De, they keep their fans entertained and updated about the movie by frequently giving a sneak peek into the making of the film. Actor Keerthy Suresh recently posted a video clip of herself from the shoots of Rang De in which she is seen with her co-star Nithiin performing a scene together.

When Nithiin punched Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this hilarious behind-the-scenes video clip of herself from the sets of Rang De. In the video, she can be seen sitting with her co-star Nithiin and performing a scene together. At the beginning of the video, Nithiin can be seen looking angrily at Keerthy while she can be seen looking in the front and smiling. He then gets furious and punches her and she faints. Keerthy managed to capture this video while they were looking at their scene performed on the monitor.

In the caption, she stated what happens when a fake punch turns into a real one. She then added a punching glove symbol next to it along with rolling eyes emojis next to it. All their fans cracked up the moment they watched their BTS video clip. Many of the fans also stated how Keerthy Suresh was the “best actress” while one of them even called her a “cutie”. Many dropped in numerous heart and heart-eyed emojis for the actors to express their admiration while some of them kept praising Keerthy and addressing her as a “queen”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rang De BTS posted on Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram and see how they loved the video.

Rang De details

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, some of the other Rang De cast members include actors namely Naresh, Rohini, Kausalya, Suhas, Vennela Kishore, Gayathri Raguram, Abhinav Gomatam, Brahmaji, Vineeth, Satyam Rajesh, Rohit Kamra and others. The plot of the movie will revolve around the life of a man who forcefully gets married to a girl and later struggles to adjust with her. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the movie has been slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.

Image Source- Keerthy Suresh Instagram

